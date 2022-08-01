  
ED to grill Chikoti and associates today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Chikoti Praveen Kumar (Credit: Instagram/@chikotipraveen444)
Hyderabad: Officials from Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be questioning casino organisers Chikoti Praveen Kumar, Madhav Reddy, Sampanth and others in connection with hawala transactions on Monday. All of them have been accused under the Foreign Exchange and Management Act (FEMA).

Sources said the ED officers had obtained technical evidence regarding the financial transactions of Praveen Kumar, Madhav Reddy and Sampath and their illegal transactions allegedly made while organising casino events in different countries. The investigation agency has reportedly obtained details of properties amassed by Praveen Kumar at different places in Hyderabad and its suburban localities. The agency has focused on the sources of income, transactions, investments, business activities, hawala transactions between him and actors and political leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources revealed that after questioning the accused in the FEMA case, agency officials are likely to serve notices to politicians and actors.

A team of officials has cross-checked the documents and other incriminatory material seized from Praveen Kumar at the time of raids conducted on his residence in Saidabad. Technical evidence has been retrieved from the mobile phone, laptop and other electrical gadgets of the accused.

Since the raids carried out on the residences of Praveen Kumar and Madhav Reddy, the ED has reportedly kept a close vigil on both of them and checked who had got in touch with them.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


