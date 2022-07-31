  
ED raids railway contractor’s house in Rs 100 crore fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)
HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids on the residence of railway contractor Ijaz Farooqi at Tarnaka in the city on Saturday. The contractor allegedly indulged in Rs 100 crore fraud in the Indian Railway.

The ED officials arrived by a Haryana registration vehicle at Farooqi’s residence located near Marri Chenna Reddy Hall at Tarnaka. Officials started the search operation by verifying Farooqi's business activities and his business files and money transactions.

It was reported that Farooqi and his family members are railway contractors and run a consultancy business for the past few years. One of the family members of Ijaz Farooqi worked in the Indian Railway and his family members obtained work contracts in railways.

Sources said Farooqi had allegedly done contracts for bridges and track maintenance in different railway zones. The accused contractor submitted fake bills for his contract works and obtained money from railways by influencing railway officers.

The ED officials verified the details of irregularities committed by Farooqi in doing contracts. Agency officials were continuing to search in his residence till this report went to press.

Farooqi's brother Imtiyaz Farooqi runs a consultancy and also takes up railway contracts. His office is also located in Tarnaka.

