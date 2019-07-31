Nation Crime 31 Jul 2019 UP cop thrown off ba ...
Nation, Crime

UP cop thrown off balance as class 11 student asks tough questions on Unnao case

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 31, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
This was an effort on the part of the local police in UP's Barabanki to mark police security week, organising visits to various schools.
The police officer, additional Superintendent of Police S Gautam, had just spoken at length about the right to raise one's voice and protest when the student, Muniba Kidwai, spoke up. (Photo: PTI)
Barabanki: After being under constant radar and national scrutiny oer its poor handling of the a teen rape survivor’s case against BJP lawmaker, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday delivered a lecture to students about women’s safety only to end up being taught a lesson themselves.

This was an effort on the part of the local police in UP's Barabanki to mark police security week, organising visits to various schools.

 

In the video, the policemen can be seen looking uncomfortable and queasy as the student refers to the car crash on Sunday that left the Unnao teen rape survivor and her lawyer critical and killed two of her aunts, reported NDTV.

The crash, caused when their car was hit by a speeding truck with its licence plate blackened, is being investigated by the CBI following the family's complaint alleging the hand of Kuldeep Sengar, the rape-accused lawmaker, and his aides.

The police officer, additional Superintendent of Police S Gautam, had just spoken at length about the right to raise one's voice and protest when the student, Muniba Kidwai, spoke up.

"You said we should raise our voice and protest. We know a teen was raped by a BJP leader," she began, and went on to talk about the car crash. "Everyone knows it was no accident. The truck number plate was painted black...It is one thing to protest when an ordinary person is involved, but what when the person is someone powerful? We know no action will be taken if we protest and even if action is taken, it will be of no use. The girl is in a critical state...If we protest, how will you ensure justice? How will you guarantee my safety? What's the guarantee nothing will happen to me?"

Throughout her minute-long question, other students in the hall clapped and shouted in appreciation to her question.

Senior Unnao police officer MP Verma confirmed that 25 complaints were received from the family, but added: "From whatever I have seen, I haven't seen any request for security. We are studying the case and we will see."

The Supreme Court will take up the Unnao case tomorrow.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


