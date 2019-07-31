Nation Crime 31 Jul 2019 TN class 10 boy stab ...
TN class 10 boy stabbed with scissors, beaten using cricket stump: Police

THE ASIAN AGE
Published Jul 31, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
S Kapil Raghavendra was attacked inside a hostel building after dinner on Monday.
Raghavendra was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)
 Raghavendra was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by his classmate in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul, reported NDTV.

S Kapil Raghavendra, a student of Class 10 at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Gandhi Vidyasharam, was attacked inside a hostel building after dinner on Monday. He was stabbed with a pair of scissors and then beaten using a cricket stump. The police has described as a “petty issue”.

 

Raghavendra was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The accused has been identified as Shree Harrish. He has been arrested for murder and shifted to a children's home in Salem district. The police have recovered the murder weapons and a post-mortem report is awaited.

