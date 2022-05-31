Nation Crime 31 May 2022 Telangana top cop me ...
Telangana top cop meets kin of ‘honour killing’ victim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 31, 2022, 5:48 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 7:31 am IST
The scourge of honour killings is a threat to humanity and peaceful coexistence, he said
Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand interacts with the bereaved family members of murdered Neeraj Panwar in Hyderabad on Monday. (DC)
Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday met the bereaved family members of Neeraj Panwar, who was murdered in Begum Bazaar allegedly after his inter-caste marriage. He assured stringent action against all those involved in the gruesome incident by ensuring expeditious investigation and trial.

The commissioner also met elders of both communities in Shah Inayat Gunj police station.

 

“The scourge of honour killings is a threat to humanity and peaceful coexistence.

Apart from law enforcement agencies, even the civil society and organisations should work towards bringing a societal change in order to put an end to such honour killings,” he said.

About 10 days ago, Neeraj Panwar was travelling on a motor-cycle when the attackers killed him with stones and knives.

“We deployed special teams and arrested nine persons for their involvement in the heinous crime. The community members were clearly told to stop targeting each other and attacking interfaith couples,” Anand said.

 

“We will liaison with court officials to expedite trials through a fast-track court and ensure an early conviction,” he added. 

...
