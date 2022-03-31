Nation Crime 31 Mar 2022 Vijayawada police re ...
Vijayawada police recovers stolen panchaloha idol within 12 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Police found Machiraju Durgaprasad alias Bhupathi belonging to Radhanagar going into the temple - under renovation - and stealing the idol
The accused was a tile worker but addicted to vices. He hid the stolen idol in an abandoned building near his house.
 The accused was a tile worker but addicted to vices. He hid the stolen idol in an abandoned building near his house. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police arrested a person and recovered a panchaloha idol stolen from a temple within twelve hours of the theft.

Vijayawada city police commissioner Kantirana Tata said at the Nunna police station here on Thursday that the panchaloha idol from Radhasri Santhoshi Matha Temple at Radhanagar was found stolen on Wednesday morning.

 

The CCTV cameras in the city helped the police to crack the case. In the CCTV footage, police found Machiraju Durgaprasad alias Bhupathi belonging to Radhanagar going into the temple -- under renovation -- and stealing the idol.

The accused was a tile worker but addicted to vices. He hid the stolen idol in an abandoned building near his house. The police arrested Durgaprasad and recovered the stolen idol.

