AP NIT director CSP Rao suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2022, 11:20 pm IST
While as professor at NIT Warangal, he allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh and a treadmill from a PhD scholar for whom he was guide
 AP NIT director CSP Rao. (Photo:NIT-AP)

KAKINADA: The Higher Education Department of the Union Ministry of Education has placed AP NIT director CSP Rao of Tadepallilgudem in West Godavari district under suspension. This follows complaints of “irregularities” in the institution, about which the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Visakhapatnam have launched inquiries.

The Joint Secretary to the central government, Saumya Gupta, has ordered that during the period of suspension he shall not leave the Tadepalligudem headquarters without previous permission from the competent authority.

 

Rao, a professor of Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology in Warangal had been appointed as the Director of NIT, AP, for a period of five years on 19, March, 2018.

There are allegations he appointed several ineligible persons in key posts like PRO, liaison officer, superintendents, junior assistant, assistant professor.

While as a professor at NIT Warangal, he allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh and a treadmill from a PhD scholar for whom he was guide. He allegedly also took bribes from a catering contractor of NIT through his friend’s bank account. The CBI has sealed his house at Kazipet in Telangana.

 

Recently, an incident of torturing of a student at the NIT by the seniors in the hostel had created a sensation. Nine students were suspended and criminal cases were booked against them.

Tags: ap nit, anti-corruption bureau's (acb), accepting bribe
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


