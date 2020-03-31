Nation Crime 31 Mar 2020 India to blacklist f ...
Nation, Crime

India to blacklist foreigners who attended religious event for flouting visa rules

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Foreigners among 8K people who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in March, many of whom have shown symptoms of COVID-19
A medic, in protective suit, waves as the police cordon off an area in Nizamuddin after some people showed coronavirus symptoms, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A medic, in protective suit, waves as the police cordon off an area in Nizamuddin after some people showed coronavirus symptoms, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

These foreigners were among around 8,000 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz facility in March, many of whom have shown symptoms of COVID-19, a Union Home Ministry officlal said.

 

About 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event in mid-March tested positive and at least three have succumbed to the infection in last few days.

"Those who came on tourist visa but attended the Nizamuddin event stands being in our blacklist as they have violated the visa conditions. Tourist visa holders can't attend religious function," a Union Home ministry official said.

If a foreigner is put in the Home ministry's blacklist, he or she can't travel to India in future.

A total of 281 foreigners were found by the police at the Nizamuddin campus in the last two days.

They include 19 people from Nepal, 20 people from Malaysia, one from Afghanistan, 33 from Myanmar, one from Algeria, one from Djibouti, 28 from Kyrgystan, 72 from Indonesia, 7 from Thailand, 34 from Sri Lanka, 19 from Bangladesh, three from England, one from Singapore, four from Fiji, one from France and one from Kuwait.

Most of these foreigners came on a tourist visa, an official said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, tabligh-e-jamaat, nizamuddin markaz, religious congregation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

6 die of Covid-19 in Telangana, all linked to Nizamuddin prayer meeting

Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Tourism story Portal to help foreigners stranded in India during virus lockdown

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Curb fake news on covid19 pandemic: Supreme Court to Centre

Representational image (PTI)

Karnataka covid tally jumps to 98 after seven new cases

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection after taking part in a religious gathering. PTI photo

Markaz Nizamuddin offers premises to set up quarantine facility, denies violating law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka woman arrested for burning her baby alive in oven

The incident took place in Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)

Rail official in Bengaluru suspended for hiding Covid19 positive son in guest house

Representational Image. (AP)

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive' coronavirus flu drug

Representational image

Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham