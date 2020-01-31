Nation Crime 31 Jan 2020 Delhi court stays ex ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi court stays execution of Nirbhaya convicts

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2020, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 6:09 pm IST
A Delhi court had issued death warrants for Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma, for their execution on Feb. 1
Representational image
 Representational image

A Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had reserved the order in the matter earlier today.

During the hearing today, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad said that convict Mukesh has no legal remedies available and the sentence on Mukesh should be executed.

 

Advocate AP Singh, appearing on behalf of the convicts, submitted that some legal remedies are still available for the convicts adding that Mukesh has been sincerely pursuing all legal remedies without delay.

On the other hand, Ahmad argued that the application moved by Vinay and Akshay is non-maintainable as per the Delhi Prison Rules but said that the execution of Vinay can be postponed.

Recently, Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition in the matter.
Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said that the convicts herein are adopting delay tactics to thwart the speed of justice.

Earlier today, Tihar jail authorities filed a status report in the matter and informed the court that the convicts can be hanged separately adding that convict Mukesh Singh has exhausted all the legal remedies available to him.

A Delhi court had earlier issued death warrants for the four convicts — Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma — for their execution on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

...
Tags: nirbhaya convicts, nirbhaya case, nirbhaya convicts execution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirbhaya's mother slams convicts for mocking the law, hopes for timely execution

Latest From Nation

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (ANI file photo)

No permission for resolution to recall Kerala Governor

DC photo

Coronavirus patient moved to Thrissur medical college, more quarantined in Kerala

Representational image

Coronavirus: 400 Indians to be airlifted from Virus-hit China

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya's mother slams convicts for mocking the law, hopes for timely execution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Farrukhabad captor's wife stoned to death after hostage crisis ends

IG Mohit Aggrawal addresses the media in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. ANI photo

Social media videos radicalised Jamia shooter: Delhi Police

Representational image

Nirbhaya's mother slams convicts for mocking the law, hopes for timely execution

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Unable to start own business, man calls friend and ends life

On Tuesday evening, he went to the outskirts of Reddipally on his bike. At around 6 pm, he sent a text message to a friend stating that as he was unable to raise money for his business he was ending his life. Bharat's friend approached the Langer Houz police.

Farrukhabad hostage drama ends; UP police rescue kids and women, accused killed

Twitter image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham