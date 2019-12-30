2 kids drown in HMDA site: Police says work on site did not have permission from GHMC

Hyderabad: Two 14-year-old boys who went to play at an open ground in Bhagath Venture, an HMDA layout in Uppal, died after falling into a waterlogged pit on Sunday. Some construction work was being carried out allegedly by the owners of the plot without permission from the GHMC. Later the work stopped, said the Uppal police.

Pallepu Revanth Kumar, 14, son of P Venkat Rao and Adi Lakshmi, was a Class VIII student at Srujana High School, and Polepalli Manohar, 14, son of P. Swamy and Uma Rani, was a Class VII student at the Zilla Parishad High School, Uppal.

At around 2 pm, after having lunch, Revanth and Manohar along with some other kids in the locality went to play at the open place located near Bhagath Venture, an HMDA layout.

Between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, Manohar and Revanth went near a pit, which was filled with water, slipped into it and drowned. The other kids rushed back to inform the parents of the two boys and the police were alerted.

With the help of professional swimmers, the police fished out the bodies and sent them for the autopsy at Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

Uppal inspector P. Ven-kateshwarlu said, “The plot was purchased from a farmer by Mythri Associates in which an NGO and five others are members. They carried out the construction work without permission from the GHMC, and then stopped the work.”

A case is being registered against all the persons responsible for causing the deaths of two youngsters through sheer negligence, he added.

The parents of the two boys were naturally heartbroken. After all, the youngsters had just gone out to play and it was impossible to believe they would never see them again.

Ms Adi Lakshmi, mother of Revanth said, “I had great dreams to see my son in a big position. My husband and I were struggling to ensure that Revanth studies and wanted to give him a bright future.” The pit dug on the site is close to the road and not more than 100 metres from her house.”

She said Revanth had lunch and left the house to play. “That was the last time I saw him alive. When I went to the spot, the police was taking out his body,” she sobbed. She was also worried about her two younger daughters, aged 10 and 7, who were at home with the neighbours.

Swamy, a labourer, and father of Manohar said, “The other kids who went to play with my children informed me about the death of my son. The pit was dug after the auction of the plots in the HMDA layout and was filled with water. We got to know that first one boy fell in the waters and then the other fell in it.”