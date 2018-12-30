search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

UP woman stripped, thrashed for resisting sexual harassment: police

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested.
Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men. (Representational Image)
 Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men. (Representational Image)

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was beaten up, stripped and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh for resisting sexual harassment, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against four men involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested, said Circle Officer Yadavendra Yadav.

 

"The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being sexually harassed by one of the men, Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav and three men with him forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up."

"They stripped off her clothes and made her run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added

Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been filed against all four men.

"One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest rest of the culprits," he said.

...
Tags: up police, woman stripped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Thiruvananthapuram: Life term for 2 in murder case

The court ordered to give Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased.

Cow 'assaulted' in Andhra Pradesh; police probing if it was sexual assault

The police received a complaint from one N Lakshminarayana who said that he found his cow to be missing on the morning of December 23. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Five held for ragging, hurling casteist slurs

Tupe told police that Karan repeatedly told him that Dalits were not meant to study MBBS and become doctors, but only do menial jobs for the people belonging to upper caste.

55-year-old woman shot dead by son in UP

The argument started between the accused Iqbal, who beat up and was about to shoot his sister for marrying off without telling the family, when the mother intervened and took the shot. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Maid commits suicide following theft allegation

On Friday night, two men who claimed they were from the police department, visited Tangamani’s residence and started questioning her. After they left, a depressed Tangamani set herself ablaze inside her residence. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham