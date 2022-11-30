  
Test confirms accused in Hayanthnagar rape case are ‘potent’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Hyderabad: As part of the investigation into the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hayanthnagar, police conducted potency tests on five minors at the Osmania General Hospital, and the examinations confirmed that all accused in the rape case are potent and "capable of performing intercourse.”

Further, officials investigating the case told Deccan Chronicle that they will file a request for police custody of the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board for reconstruction of the crime scene and further questioning.

The police stated that the potency test is part of gathering evidence against the accused and is required in any case of sexual assault, and that the evidence will help in building a strong case against the accused in court.

“We have strong evidence because the victim, along with her parents, revealed all of the details. The accused also admitted committing the crime. We have gathered technical evidence, such as seized mobile phones. After gathering circumstantial evidence, we will file a chargesheet," a senior police official said.

It may be noted that four classmates allegedly raped a 17-year-old student after barging into her home, while a fifth boy, also a minor, filmed the assault on a smartphone and forwarded the video to friends.

The accused allegedly went to the victim's home on November 17 when her family members were not present and repeatedly raped her. Both the victim and the accused are Class X and IX students, respectively.  The accused had also shared a video of the assault with others via WhatsApp.

The police have sent three seized mobile phones to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), while the Rachakonda cyber crime team is questioning the accused to whom the videos were circulated.

A senior police official from the Rachakonda commissionerate warned that those found circulating the sexual assault video to others or posting it on social media would face stern action.

