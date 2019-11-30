Tamil Nadu teen, out to celebrate birthday, gangraped by 6 men

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them. (Photo: Representational)

Coimbatore: A girl, out with her friend to celebrate her birthday in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, was allegedly gang-raped by six men, four of whom have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them.

They beat up the girl's friend, then dragged her to a secluded place and raped her, the police said. They also made a video of the incident.

The girl told her mother about the incident the next day and they filed a police complaint. The police have arrested four accused and are searching for the other two.