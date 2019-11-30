Nation Crime 30 Nov 2019 'All accused ar ...
Nation, Crime

'All accused arrested within 48 hours of murder,' claim Hyderabad cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
In the evening at about 6:15 pm, they saw the young woman parking her bike and hatched a plan to sexually assault her.
After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV. (Representational Image)
 After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: After the rape victim's parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint, the police claimed that all of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder, reported NDTV.

Three 20-year-old men and a 26-year-old man have been arrested and charged in the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian who went missing from Shamshabad, about 20 km from Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. Her burnt body was recovered the next day.

 

“The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. All of them are from Narayanpet, a town about 160 km from Hyderabad. They work as lorry drivers and cleaners. All of them were arrested within 48 hours of the brutal murder,” said the police.

According to police, based on the interrogation, investigation and technical clues, Areef and Shiva had come to the toll plaza at 9 am on Wednesday with a truckload of bricks. They were joined by their two friends. There was a delay in unloading and so they waited near the toll plaza.

The police said the four men offered help to the woman with her vehicle after its tyre was punctured at around 9:20 pm and in the next one hour, they gangraped and murdered her.

In the evening at about 6:15 pm, they saw the young woman parking her bike and hatched a plan to sexually assault her. So they punctured the two-wheeler. When she returned after 9:00 pm, Areef along with Shiva offered to help her get it repaired. To win her trust, Shiva took the bike for a few minutes and returned to say that no shops were open.

It was at this time that the young woman had called her sister and said she was feeling scared. Minutes later, she was pulled into the compound nearby where the men gangraped her and smothered her to death. They had switched off her mobile by 9:45 pm.

By 10:20 pm, they had murdered her. The woman's body was kept in their vehicle. By 10:28 pm, they had left the place. Areef and Naveen took the two-wheeler and abandoned it at Kothur village after removing the number plate while the other two went in the lorry. They tried to buy petrol at a couple of locations at around 1 am. Subsequently by 2:30 am, they set the body on fire under a culvert at Chattanpally.

They subsequently came to the city and unloaded the bricks on the vehicle near Attapur and dispersed. "Based on technical clues, they were caught,'' V C Sajjanar, commissioner of Cyberabad police was quoted by NDTV.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad, veterinarian, rape, murder, police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The victim's sister along with her colleagues reached the spot within half an hour. When she was unable to find the victim at the spot, she proceeded to the RGIA police station which is less than ten minutes from the Shamshabad police station. (Photo: File)

'Not under our jurisdiction': What led to delay in filing complaint for Hyd vet

Many in the queue said that they had been waiting since the wee hours to buy onions. (Photo: ANI)

Fearing public outrage, Patna officials wear helmets while selling onion

Locals on Friday staged a protest outside the Shadnagar Police Station here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Locals protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

Internet services continued to remain barred in the entire valley except for few government offices and business establishments. (Photo: File)

In 'normal' Kashmir, internet services continue to remain suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Another woman’s burnt body found in Hyd where veterinarian was killed

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified, was found in the same locality on Friday. (Representational Image)

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2 crore in Chennai airport

Similarly, airport customs on Sunday morning seized Rs 6.5 lakh worth Saudi and Oman Riyals from Syed Ahamed (52) of Madurai, who was bound for Dubai by Indigo Airlines.

6 people convicted by NIA court in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. (Photo: File)

16-year-old UP girl raped, set ablaze by neighbour: Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests corrupt accountant in Hyderabad

Bills for Rs 27 lakh were still pending, and when he approached Rajinder Reddy for the payment he was told to pay Rs 1.8 lakh as bribe. He gave Rs 1.2 lakh to Syed Asif to hand over to Rajender Reddy. On Friday, the two men were caught when taking Rs 50,000 from Goud. The two are under arrest and will be produced before a court for judicial remand, said ACB officials. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham