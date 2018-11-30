search on deccanchronicle.com
Bihar prisoner, who underwent treatment, gangraped in hospital toilet

ANI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
The victim narrated the ordeal to her inmates and Jail Superintendent after she went back to jail.
The Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to the state police to register a case, after which an investigation has been initiated in the matter. (Photo: ANI)
 The Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to the state police to register a case, after which an investigation has been initiated in the matter. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: A prisoner of Bihar's Sitamarhi jail was allegedly raped by two men on the night of November 14 in the washroom at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment on November 11. She narrated the ordeal to her inmates and Jail Superintendent after she went back to jail.

 

The Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to the state police to register a case, after which an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

In a tweet, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that two policemen raped the prisoner. This, he said, is reflective of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's poor governance.

Muzzafarpur has been in the news recently after over 30 girls were allegedly raped and tortured at the home, before the crime was uncovered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), based on conversations with several girls who alleged sexual assault earlier this year.

The main accused Brajesh Thakur, a politically-connected man, is lodged at a jail in Punjab's Patiala following a Supreme Court order to shift him out of the state.

...
Tags: gangrape, crimes against women, bihar crime, nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur




