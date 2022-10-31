  
Nation Crime 30 Oct 2022 The three accused we ...
Nation, Crime

The three accused were in touch with 25 MLAs: IO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Police officials will be sending the seized mobile phones and other devices to a forensic laboratory Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 Police officials will be sending the seized mobile phones and other devices to a forensic laboratory Representational Image. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: A day after the Cyberabad police arrested Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji for alleged poaching of TRS MLAs, the investigation officer (IO) intensified his probe in tracking the call data of the accused, who allegedly contacted 25 ruling party legislators, directly or indirectly.
Police officials will be sending the seized mobile phones and other devices to a forensic laboratory for appropriate verification.

Bharati had a WhatsApp chat with a person from Delhi on the need to ‘meet the person’ for a very important discussion. “Around 25 members are ready to join us. They all are in my circle. The plan is to bring 40 on board. ASAP," the remand report says.

"We are still tracking details of how they tried to lure the MLAs offering huge amounts. We will file a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused," sources said.

They said that they had to identify other conspirators. They have retrieved data from the mobiles of Bharathi and Nanda Kumar.

...
Tags: cyberabad police, trs mlas, investigation officer
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM
TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC stays probe
High drama over poaching of TRS MLAs continued for third day

Latest From Nation

The election was held for a two-year term to helm the association which has 411 judges as members. (Photo by arrangement)

Narsing Rao is president of Telangana State Judges Association

A leopard caught on camera in KRS reservoir vicinity in Mandya district. (Photo by arrangement)

Leopard threat: Famous Brindavan gardens partially closed for visitors

Union Minister Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

No need to buy MLAs, TRS govt will collapse on its own: Kishan Reddy

The woman complained of labour pain when the train was nearing Peddapalli. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Yesvantpur train halted at Peddapalli for woman in labour pain



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)

Cops appeal to public to not exaggerate communal tensions in Hyderabad

The city police identified sensitive areas outside the Old City and are keeping a close watch there to ensure no protests, or untoward incidents occur. (DC Image)

TN explosion: NIA officials hold discussions with state police, CM reviews L&O

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a review meeting with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, DGP Sylendra Babu and other officials over the cylinder blast incident in Coimbatore, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI)

MBS Jewellers PMLA case: MMTC duped to the tune of Rs 504 cr

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered against Sukesh Gupta and his companies by CBI, ACB for defrauding MMTC Limited. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham