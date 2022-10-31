The three accused were in touch with 25 MLAs: IO

Police officials will be sending the seized mobile phones and other devices to a forensic laboratory Representational Image. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: A day after the Cyberabad police arrested Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji for alleged poaching of TRS MLAs, the investigation officer (IO) intensified his probe in tracking the call data of the accused, who allegedly contacted 25 ruling party legislators, directly or indirectly.

Police officials will be sending the seized mobile phones and other devices to a forensic laboratory for appropriate verification.

Bharati had a WhatsApp chat with a person from Delhi on the need to ‘meet the person’ for a very important discussion. “Around 25 members are ready to join us. They all are in my circle. The plan is to bring 40 on board. ASAP," the remand report says.

"We are still tracking details of how they tried to lure the MLAs offering huge amounts. We will file a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused," sources said.

They said that they had to identify other conspirators. They have retrieved data from the mobiles of Bharathi and Nanda Kumar.