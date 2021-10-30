Nation Crime 30 Oct 2021 Disha encounter: Pro ...
Nation, Crime

Disha encounter: Probe panel slams SI's shoddy investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 9:31 am IST
Kocherla Ravi, sub inspector of Shamshabad SOT, was questioned why and how the police fired at the accused
HYDERABAD:  The three-member panel probing the alleged ‘encounter’ in the Disha case cross-examined Kocherla Ravi, sub inspector of Shamshabad SOT on Friday. The panel expressed unhappiness over the poor investigation carried out by the police as the official denied his statements made before the NHRC and SIT (Special Investigation Team).

He was questioned why and how the police fired at the accused and why did they shoot to kill the accused in the rape and murder case, when they could have caught them alive if escaped. 

 

The official said that he was on his knees while shooting and could see the accused men moving about 20-30 meters away in the morning of December 6, 2019. He told the panel that as per Shadnagar ACP’s direction, they fired at the four men four rounds, which was the first time he was firing a weapon on field. 

“Apart from opening fire at the accused, did any member of the police party take any step to apprehend the accused?” asked the panel, to which the official replied, “When the accused were running away, the ACP instructed the police party to catch them. By that time, firing started and all the handlers lay on the ground. All the other members also lay down.”

 

He also told the panel that other officials who shot at the four men, Shaik Lal Madhar and Sirajuddin, fired from the same line. 

When questioned about discrepancies in the statements recorded by the NHRC about the sketches, he said, “They had given me about 10 sketches to make markings. Even though I had stated that the maps were confusing, they told me that since the firing occurred for about 10 minutes, I should mark the positions at various times. They suggested me the positions of the persons at various times and mark them.”

 

Tags: disha rape and murder, supreme court panel probe disha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


