The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Crime 30 Oct 2020 JEE topper used prox ...
Nation, Crime

JEE topper used proxy to write paper, arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 30, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2020, 11:34 am IST
The accused had succeeded in securing 99.8 percent in the exam
Accuseds arrested in connection with the recent JEE (Main) examination scam, being produced in a court, in Guwahati, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)
 Accuseds arrested in connection with the recent JEE (Main) examination scam, being produced in a court, in Guwahati, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)

Guwahati: In what has come as a shocker, the topper of the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) in Assam, his father and three others were arrested by the city police here on Thursday on charges of using a proxy to write the country's premier engineering entrance test. The accused had succeeded in securing 99.8 percent in the exam, which is the basis for admission in India's top engineering colleges, including the prestigious IITs.

Police said that they have arrested the candidate, Neel Nakshatra Das, his father, Dr Jyotirmoy Das, and three employees of a testing centre - Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirulal Pathak. They have been produced in a local court.

 

The Guwahati Police Commissioner M P Gupta told reporters, “An FIR has been registered with the Azara Police against the topper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains in Assam, allegedly for using a proxy to appear in the examination on his behalf. We investigated the case and have found that a proxy was used by the candidate through the help of another agency that acted as a middleman.”

Admitting that this could be a major racket and chances of many others also having resorted to such practice can’t be ruled out, police said, “We are looking into all the aspects. The staff of the testing centre in Guwahati is also involved. We are searching for more people who are suspected to be the part of this crime. This might not be a one-of case but may be part of a larger racket.”

 

Police said that the entire racket came to light on social media after a phone call recording and WhatsApp chat - in which the accused allegedly spoke about having used unfair means to top the exam - went viral. Referring to the social media post, a man Mitradev Sharma lodged a police complaint in this regard.

Police said that the invigilator had allegedly helped the JEE aspirant in cheating. The accused went inside the online testing centre on the day of the exam just to fill his name and roll number on the answer sheet, police said, adding the test was written by a proxy outside. The arrest of JEE aspirant has raised serious questions over the JEE exam conducted at all India level.

 

...
Tags: jee topper, jee fraud, proxy exam, neel nakshatra das


Latest From Nation

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials come out of the Greater Kashmir office after conducting a raid, at Press Colony in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)

NIA raids on J&K NGOs, aid groups continue for second day

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo: PTI)

Diggy asks SP candidate to back out from MP bypolls, audio leaks

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

Dilip Ghosh.

Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AP CM Jagan urges court to hear CBI cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Yogi government involved in Hathras victim’s midnight cremation: Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said that the Hathras incident has exposed masks of many pretentious people. (PTI)

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

Assam villagers lynch woman over witchcraft; also kill man who confronted them

Representation image

LeT's Pakistan commander, aide killed in Srinagar encounter

Security personnel guard near the site of an encounter with militants, at old Barzulla in Srinagar. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham