Man's friends came home to party, raped woman and killed husband in MP's Vidisha

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 11:48 am IST
The accused also beat up the woman after raping her, she claimed.
The woman alleged that two men came to her home on Monday and one of them raped her while the other killed her husband Narvada.
 The woman alleged that two men came to her home on Monday and one of them raped her while the other killed her husband Narvada. (Representational image)

Vidisha: A woman was allegedly raped while her husband was killed in Lateri village of Vidisha district.

The woman alleged that two men came to her home on Monday and one of them raped her while the other killed her husband Narvada. The accused were friends of Narvada and came for a party.

 

"The woman said two men from village Sunil Kushwaha and Manoj Ahirwar came to her home on Monday. She claimed that both drank alcohol with her husband and later Sunil raped her. When her husband got to know about it, he opposed but Manoj strangled him to death." We are trying to arrest them," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) BS Sisodiya told ANI.

The accused also beat up the woman after raping her, she claimed.

 

 

...
Tags: crime against woman, crime, woman raped, man killed
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha


'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas by 2050,' says study

According to sources, the Congress leader's visit is scheduled for a week and he will come back to India in the first week of November and will join the protest then. (Photo: File)

Rahul leaves for abroad ahead of Cong's protests on economic slowdown

The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue. (Photo: ANI)

TN CM, Dy CM pay floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. (Photo: PTI)

What will be, will be: Sanjay Raut on govt formation in Maharashtra



