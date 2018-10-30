search on deccanchronicle.com
Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
The national broadcaster's crew was attacked on Tuesday in Dantewada's Aranpur.
Raipur: A Doordarshan cameraman and two security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday, news agency ANI has reported.

The national broadcaster's crew, who were on election coverage in the poll-bound state, were attacked in Dantewada's Aranpur.

 

According to reports, the DD cameraperson has been identified as Achyuta Nanda Sahu.

"Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI

 

Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Two other security personnel were injured in the incident, he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

 

 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore condemned the Naxal attack and said, "We stand in solidarity with the family of the camerman, we will take care of his family. We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations and remember their bravery." 

 

 

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Tags: doordarshan cameraman killed, doordarshan crew attacked, naxal attack
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




