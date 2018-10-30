Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

According to reports, the DD cameraperson has been identified as Achyuta Nanda Sahu. (Photo: Facebook)

Raipur: A Doordarshan cameraman and two security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday, news agency ANI has reported.

The national broadcaster's crew, who were on election coverage in the poll-bound state, were attacked in Dantewada's Aranpur.

According to reports, the DD cameraperson has been identified as Achyuta Nanda Sahu.

"Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Two other security personnel were injured in the incident, he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

Dantewada Naxal attack: Two security personnel who were injured brought to hospital. Two security personnel and a DD cameraman lost their lives in the attack. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/ZiqbwiNbNs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore condemned the Naxal attack and said, "We stand in solidarity with the family of the camerman, we will take care of his family. We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations and remember their bravery."

#DDNews had deputed team to cover #Chhattisgarhpolls, comprising of Camera person-Achyuta Nanda Sahu, Dheeraj Kumar and MM Sharma. In a #Naxal attack #AchyutaNandaSahu was martyred. The entire #DDNnews Family salutes his service and stands by his family in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/xIh74b055g — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.