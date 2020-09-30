The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 30 Sep 2020 India recorded 79 mu ...
Nation, Crime

India recorded 79 murder cases daily in 2019 — a marginal decline from 2018

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2020, 11:34 am IST
The country also recorded a decline of 0.7 per cent in cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: India recorded an average of 79 murder cases daily in 2019, according to a latest government data.

A total of 28,918 cases of murder were registered in 2019, showing a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent over 2018 (29,017 cases), the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

 

'Dispute' (9,516 cases) was the motive in highest number of murder cases followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity' (3,833 cases) and 'gain (2,573 cases), it showed.

The country also recorded a decline of 0.7 per cent in cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019. A total of 1,05,037 such cases with 1,08,025 victims were registered in 2019, down from 1,05,734 cases in 2018, the data showed.

Of the total kidnapping and abduction victims, 23,104 were male and 84,921 female in 2019. Out of the total, 71,264 (15,894 male and 55,370 female) victims were children and 36,761 (7,210 male and 29,551 female) were adult, according to the data.

 

During 2019, a total of 96,295 kidnapped or abducted persons (22,794 male and 73,501 female) were found, out of which 95,551 were rescued alive, it stated.

In 2019, 2,260 cases of human trafficking were also registered as compared to 2,278 cases in 2018, showing a decrease of 0.8 per cent. A total of 6,616 victims were reported to be trafficked including 2,914 children and 3,702 adults, the data showed.

Apart from this, 6,571 victims were rescued from clutches of traffickers. A total of 5,128 persons were arrested in 2,260 cases of trafficking, the NCRB said.

 

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

...
Tags: national crimes record bureau (ncrb), murder cases, ncrb data


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Faulty ammunitions by Ordnance factories have killed 27 personnel since 2014

Representational image.

Government doctors’ stir in Kerala may wreak havoc in health services

Representational image.

Kerala, once a model state, is now entering its most critical COVID-19 phase

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, acquitted



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Third time’s a charm, Hyderabad Sunrisers grab a win against Delhi Capitals

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four. Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Match 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 15 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Bairstow’s 50 and Williamson’s 41 take Hyderabad to 162/4 against Delhi

Put into bat, Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length. The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six — all hit by Warner (in pic). (Photo | PTI)
 

How bizarre! Scans lost in UAE, Mitchell Marsh in dark about extent of ankle injury

Marsh, who twisted his ankle while going for a dive in his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in a Perth hotel after returning from UAE. (Photo | PTI)
 

Tewatia credits his performance to playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)
 

No one can play like Dhoni, self-effacing Sanju Samson says, dismissing comparison

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Photo | Instagram - imsanjusamson)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hathras gangrape and muder: Family accuses UP police of forcefully cremating victim

Videograb of the cremation pyre of the victim.

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image

Man hacked to death by wife's family in honour killing

The parents of Yogi Hemanth Kumar console their daughter-in-law Avanti, after her husband was killed, at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. (DC Photo: P. Surendra)

Actress Rakul Preet faces NCB probe; Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan reach Mumbai

Actress Rakul Preet arrives at the NCB office. (ANI)

Sandalwood drug mafia: Ragini is first Kannada actor in police custody

Ragini Dwivedi (pic from actor's Instagram page)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham