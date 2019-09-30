Odisha minor girl gang-raped by 3 youths, accused arrested

On Saturday, the police had arrested the key accused in Junagarh gang-rape case, taking the total number of nabbed culprits to nine.

ROURKELA: Odisha police on Sunday arrested three youths in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl in Odisha’s Rourkela.

The police said the minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by the arrested youths in an isolated place under Sector-7 Police limits in Rourkela. The incident occurred on September 22.

According to reports, the girl had been to a local temple to perform puja. On her way back home, she was allegedly targeted by three youths. The miscreants took her to an abandoned place near Sector 7 and outraged her modesty.

The police arrested the accused after a complaint was by the victim’s family.

On Saturday, the police had arrested the key accused in Junagarh gang-rape case, taking the total number of nabbed culprits to nine.