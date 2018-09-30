search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Auto rickshaw driver molests 7-year-old girl in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
The victim's parents stated that the accused, who was hired to ferry their daughter to school, molested the minor on her way back home.
The accused has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police. (Representational Image)
 The accused has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an auto rickshaw driver in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

In their complaint, the victim's parents stated that the accused, who was hired to ferry their daughter to school, molested the minor on her way back home.

 

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents.

A case has been registered under section 9 r/w 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the accused has been taken into custody.

Tags: crime against minors, 7-year-old molested in hyderabad, pocso act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
 

5 apps and gadgets that help you monitor your heart

Unique gadgets to track your health
 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Busted! Academy of fake degrees

Arjun

Hyderabad: Property worth Rs 45 lakh looted

On Friday morning, when he returned home, he saw that the lock of the main door was broken and about Rs 20 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing about 12 tolas were stolen from the house. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Sodom victim sent again for medical test

On Thursday, the mother of the boy, who is studying Class II at the school, lodged a complaint against the school principal Ramana alleging sodomy. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Girl tells of rape, father arrested

The police stepped in quickly, took the accused into custody and booked the case under the POCSO Act. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Techie killed in Outer Ring Road accident

The Rajendranagar police said the techie, Kundur Bharath Kumar Reddy, 27, was driving back to the city after a long road trip that covered Tirupati, Ongole and Warangal. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham