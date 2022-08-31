  
Nation Crime 30 Aug 2022 PME report solves 3- ...
Nation, Crime

PME report solves 3-year-old boy’s murder mystery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 7:46 am IST
A post-mortem examination report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery of a three-year-old child (Representational lmage/DC)
 A post-mortem examination report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery of a three-year-old child (Representational lmage/DC)

HYDERABAD: A post-mortem examination (PME) report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery, leading to the arrest of a woman and her lover for killing her three-year-old child. The victim, P. Bharat Kumar, was murdered on July 8 by
his mother's lover Musthala Ravi at her house in Mohannagar, Ramnagar, under
Musheerabad police station limits.

The police collected the victim's PME reports that stated that the victim
was inflicted with a blunt weapon on his head multiple times. Based on the
evidence of PME reports, Ravi was arrested at Parsigutta on Tuesday. During
interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed that he had an
extramarital affair with victim's mother Poganti Naga Laxmi who was also
arrested.

Ravi confessed that the younger son used to bother them whenever he and Naga Laxmi wanted to be together. Vexed with this, both the accused wanted to
eliminate the boy.

As per their plan, on July 8, after dropping their children at an Anganwadi
centre, Naga Laxmi took her husband to Hitec City stating that she had
talked to someone about a painting contract. She also told her husband to call
Ravi and ask him to pick her child from the Anganwadi centre, the police
said.

Ravi picked up Bharath and took him to his house, where he tortured the
child and had unnatural sex with him. Ravi allegedly badly beat up the child, who
sustained severe internal injuries, which caused his death, the police said.

Naga Laxmi did not reveal the facts to the police, the officer said. On the day of the incident, the police recorded the statement of the victim's parents and accused Ravi, who informed that Bharat had suffered a head injury after he fell from a chair. The police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused, along with the seized aterials, were produced before the
court, M. Rajesh Chandra, central zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP)
said in a press meet.

...
Tags: hyderabad crime news, postmortem report, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh: India fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is confident of winning the Munugodu constituency in the upcoming bypoll (DC File Image)

Rajagopal Reddy confident of BJP victory in Munugodu

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Andhra Pradesh state BJP chief Somu Veerraju. (Photo: PTI)

YSRC, BJP at loggerheads over Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cases against Andhra Pradesh cops see a drop in 2021: NCRB

News

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Crimes against foreigners increases in Telangana

Crimes against foreigners doubled in 2021 even as 44 crimes were committed by foreign nationals during the year. (Representational Image)

Cases booked against 91 cops in Telangana in 2021: Report

A total of 91 cases were registered against police personnel in Telangana state during 2021, according to ‘Crime in India, 2021’ report released by the NCRB. (Representational Image)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->