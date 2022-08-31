PME report solves 3-year-old boy’s murder mystery

HYDERABAD: A post-mortem examination (PME) report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery, leading to the arrest of a woman and her lover for killing her three-year-old child. The victim, P. Bharat Kumar, was murdered on July 8 by
his mother's lover Musthala Ravi at her house in Mohannagar, Ramnagar, under
Musheerabad police station limits.
The police collected the victim's PME reports that stated that the victim
was inflicted with a blunt weapon on his head multiple times. Based on the
evidence of PME reports, Ravi was arrested at Parsigutta on Tuesday. During
interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed that he had an
extramarital affair with victim's mother Poganti Naga Laxmi who was also
arrested.
Ravi confessed that the younger son used to bother them whenever he and Naga Laxmi wanted to be together. Vexed with this, both the accused wanted to
eliminate the boy.
As per their plan, on July 8, after dropping their children at an Anganwadi
centre, Naga Laxmi took her husband to Hitec City stating that she had
talked to someone about a painting contract. She also told her husband to call
Ravi and ask him to pick her child from the Anganwadi centre, the police
said.
Ravi picked up Bharath and took him to his house, where he tortured the
child and had unnatural sex with him. Ravi allegedly badly beat up the child, who
sustained severe internal injuries, which caused his death, the police said.
Naga Laxmi did not reveal the facts to the police, the officer said. On the day of the incident, the police recorded the statement of the victim's parents and accused Ravi, who informed that Bharat had suffered a head injury after he fell from a chair. The police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC and sent the body for post-mortem.
The accused, along with the seized aterials, were produced before the
court, M. Rajesh Chandra, central zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP)
said in a press meet.