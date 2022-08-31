PME report solves 3-year-old boy’s murder mystery

HYDERABAD: A post-mortem examination (PME) report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery, leading to the arrest of a woman and her lover for killing her three-year-old child. The victim, P. Bharat Kumar, was murdered on July 8 by

his mother's lover Musthala Ravi at her house in Mohannagar, Ramnagar, under

Musheerabad police station limits.

The police collected the victim's PME reports that stated that the victim

was inflicted with a blunt weapon on his head multiple times. Based on the

evidence of PME reports, Ravi was arrested at Parsigutta on Tuesday. During

interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed that he had an

extramarital affair with victim's mother Poganti Naga Laxmi who was also

arrested.

Ravi confessed that the younger son used to bother them whenever he and Naga Laxmi wanted to be together. Vexed with this, both the accused wanted to

eliminate the boy.

As per their plan, on July 8, after dropping their children at an Anganwadi

centre, Naga Laxmi took her husband to Hitec City stating that she had

talked to someone about a painting contract. She also told her husband to call

Ravi and ask him to pick her child from the Anganwadi centre, the police

said.

Ravi picked up Bharath and took him to his house, where he tortured the

child and had unnatural sex with him. Ravi allegedly badly beat up the child, who

sustained severe internal injuries, which caused his death, the police said.

Naga Laxmi did not reveal the facts to the police, the officer said. On the day of the incident, the police recorded the statement of the victim's parents and accused Ravi, who informed that Bharat had suffered a head injury after he fell from a chair. The police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused, along with the seized aterials, were produced before the

court, M. Rajesh Chandra, central zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP)

said in a press meet.