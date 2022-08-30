Human trafficking cases dip in AP in 2021

The number of crime against women has gone up to 17,752 in 2021 against 17,089 in 2020 with the rate of total crime against women registered being at 67.2 per cent and the rate of filing chargesheets at 93.5 per cent in 2021. — Representatoinal Image/By Arrangement

Vijayawada: The number of human trafficking cases in Andhra Pradesh has come down to 168 in 2021 against 171 in 2020.

As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, 308 out of the 338 victims trafficked were female. The police rescued 279 persons including 278 women and the main purpose of human trafficking was sexual exploitation or prostitution.

With regard to disposal of cases of human trafficking by the police and the court for 2021, a total of 168 cases were booked. Of them, chargesheets were filed in 148 cases. In one case, the final report was filed. Police filed chargesheets in 99.3 per cent of the cases.

The accused in three cases were convicted while those in 29 cases were acquitted or discharged and 32 cases in trial stage were completed.

Out of a total number 757 persons arrested, 485 were chargesheeted while eight were convicted and 127 were acquitted or discharged.

The number of crime against women has gone up to 17,752 in 2021 against 17,089 in 2020 with the rate of total crime against women registered being at 67.2 per cent and the rate of filing chargesheets at 93.5 per cent in 2021.

The state registered 397 incidents of abetment to suicide of women booked under sections 305/306 of IPC and 108 cases of dowry deaths and two incidents of murder with rape or gang rape.

The IPC crimes registered against women included 13 incidents of miscarriage, two incidents of acid attack and five incidents of attempt to acid attack and 7,092 incidents of cruelty by husbands or his relatives. As many as 613 incidents of kidnapping of women were registered and nine cases pertained to kidnapping for ransom.

As many as 1,188 incidents of rape were registered and of them, 574 were women of 18 years and above and 614 incidents were of girls below 18 years. As for attempt to commit rape, 162 incidents were reported and 5,108 incidents of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty recorded.

Nearly 2,370 incidents of insult to the modesty of women were reported and 466 incidents of protection of children from sexual offences act recorded. As many as 1,188 cases of child victims of rape below 18 years of age were reported; and in 1,183 cases, the offenders were known to the victim.