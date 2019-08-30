Nation Crime 30 Aug 2019 Man held for slappin ...
Nation, Crime

Man held for slapping woman employee at Gurgaon toll plaza booth

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 10:27 am IST
The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested, the police said.
A woman staffer at a toll plaza in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax, prompting her to slap the man back. (Representational Image)
 A woman staffer at a toll plaza in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax, prompting her to slap the man back. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: A woman staffer at a toll plaza in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax, prompting her to slap the man back.

The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested, the police said, even as a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

 

In the clip, the toll collector is seen inside the booth along with three other male colleagues when the accused commuter gets out of his car and slaps her through the sliding window.

The woman retaliates by slapping him and storms out of the booth, even as other people and staffers present at the toll plaza try to defuse the situation.

"The man had physically assaulted the woman staffer at the toll plaza and an FIR was registered in the case. The accused was tracked down and arrested within two hours of the incident," a police official said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza is located about 39 km from Gurugram city on the National Highway 8, considered among the busiest four-lane highways, which connects NCR to Jaipur and other cities further west.

...
Tags: toll plaza, gurgaon, assault, woman, employee, arrest
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon


Latest From Nation

Normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir Valley for the 26th consecutive day, with markets closed and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Friday prayers, fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons, asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: File)

Haven't committed any crime: Shivakumar on urgent summon by ED

'There is no such facilities for the Hindus those who want to go for Kailash Manasarovar, Bali etc. to honour their customs and traditions. Isn't it Christian appeasement and neglecting the Hindus. Hindus and their temples are treated as revenue-generating engines to the government and those revenues are being used against the Hindu customs and traditions to woo conversions. We object to this partiality,' Dinakaran said. (Photo: ANI)

'Temples are revenue generating machines, Jagan govt appeasing minority': BJP

NRC, which identifies the genuine citizens of the country and list them without any glitches, is set to be published on August 31. (Photo: File | PTI)

NRC list tomorrow will decide fate of 40 lakh, govt ups security in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

pairs up each of the trainer with a Pokemon and pits the player against AI in 3v3 matches. (Photo: Engadget)
 

The Government of Andhra Pradesh allows special round the clock screening of 'Saaho'

Saaho poster.
 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man opens fire after refusing to pay toll tax, 5 arrested in Tamil Nadu

The police have registered a case and recovered pistols, phones and cash from the occupants of the car. (Photo: ANI)

Organ transplant mafia busted by police in Kollam

Their modus operandi was to identify kidney patients and potential donors and extort money by forging the documents to conduct the transplants.

3 held for snatching chains in Thiruvananthapuram

According to the police, the crime took place around 8.30 am on Wednesday when the accused snatched the chain of Souda Beewi, 67, as she was walking along the road.

Sr Abhaya case: Thief gives proof against Fr Thomas Kottoor

Sr Abhaya.

Kerala: Abuse survivors in driver’s seat

The directorate of women and child development will launch a special drive to select women drivers for the purpose.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham