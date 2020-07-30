128th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Crime

Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant father's lawyer tells SC

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
Caveat is a type of petition filed to pre-empt any ex-parte order on the plea filed by opposite side
New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's father Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought hearing before any order is passed on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea.

Caveat is a type of petition filed to pre-empt any ex-parte order on the plea filed by opposite side.

 

Rhea moved the Supreme Court Wednesday seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput''s father that she abetted 'suicide' of his actor son.

"Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned" Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh said in his caveat filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Wednesday had said that bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty''s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her."

 

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput death, rhea chakraborty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


