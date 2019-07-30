Nation Crime 30 Jul 2019 Unnao rape case: BJP ...
Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with murder

Published Jul 30, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP’s Bangermau, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested last year in April.
Unnao/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the Unnao rape survivor’s family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the Sunday’s car crash in which the rape victim was severely injured as the Opposition leaders and civil society expressed anguish and outrage over the entire incident.

The FIR was filed a day after the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

 

The mother of the victim, speaking to reporters in Unnao had alleged: “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us.”

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP’s Bangermau, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested last year in April.

Apart from evoking sharp reactions from Congress leaders — Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who attacked the BJP government, the incident was also raised in Parliament with Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleging that an attempt was made to “kill” the rape victim, leading to brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha.

