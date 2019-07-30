Nation Crime 30 Jul 2019 Kidnappers ask for 3 ...
Kidnappers ask for 3 cr ransom from Hyd businessman, releases after getting 1 cr

Published Jul 30, 2019
According to Viswaprasad, Hyderabad Central Zone DCP, the victim, identified as Rajendra Prasad, runs an automobile business in the city.
"As per the complaint filed, Prasad was taken in a car to an unknown place by blindfolding him. Not only was he beaten up by the kidnappers but also demanded Rs 3 crore ransom from him. However, they released him after getting Rs 1 crore," Viswaprasad added.

The police further said: "Prasad called up his friend Rahul and asked him to bring Rs 1 crore to Abids area. Instead of revealing that he was kidnapped, Prasad told his friend that he is in trouble and needs money. However, after receiving Rs 1 crore ransom, the miscreants dropped him in Abids and fled the spot."

Adding that Prasad has been admitted to a hospital due to injuries, the police said: "A case has been registered in Chikkadpalli Police Station under the relevant sections of the IPC."

The police have identified the vehicle of the kidnappers and they will be nabbed soon as a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter, added the police.

