Nation Crime 30 Jul 2019 Gang beat up Muslim ...
Nation, Crime

Gang beat up Muslim man in Bharuch after hearing his name: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 30, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Faisal informed his colleagues and was taken to the Patel Welfare Hospital in Bharuch.
Faisal Khan, a resident of Andheri, Mumbai, was leaving from his workplace when the incident happened. (Photo: Representational)
 Faisal Khan, a resident of Andheri, Mumbai, was leaving from his workplace when the incident happened. (Photo: Representational)

Bharuch: After asking his name and identifying his community, a 22-year-old man was beaten up by a group of five in Gujarat's Bharuch on Saturday.

A case was registered and police is looking for the accused, The Indian Express reported.

 

Faisal Khan, a resident of Andheri, Mumbai, was leaving from his workplace when the alleged incident happened. Faisal on July 6 joined a company that is into tyre manufacturing.

He told The Indian Express, “I left on my bike and after going around 100 metres, I saw five youth in a verbal duel with another youth who was travelling on bike. I did not pay attention and tried to skirt around the group when the men, speaking local language, caught hold of me and asked my name. When I said my name, they asked which company I was working for. I gave the company’s address when three of them started slapping me. When I asked what was my fault, they replied with fists. Somehow I managed to escape from the spot as my bike was on. I hid myself at a distance and informed a colleague, Imtiyaz Shaikh, about the incident.”

When three of the five youth went away from the spot, Faisal made his way out to go to office.

However, the other two men again stopped Faisal and started beating him. “I took out my belt in defence but they caught hold of it and beat me with it. I left my bike and ran to the company gate. They chased me and beat me up again. The company security guards, instead of helping me, escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, the other three men joined them and forced me into an autorickshaw, took me to a lonely place nearby and again beat me up. They left me there when they were tired.”

Faisal informed his colleagues and was taken to the Patel Welfare Hospital in Bharuch. The hospital authorities informed police about the incident.

A case against five unknown men was registered under IPC sections 323, 504, 114 and 506(2).

On Munday, Faisal Khan was discharged from the hospital and he left for Mumbai.

Dahej police sub-inspector S N Patil said, “We have recorded the statements of the victim and lodged a complaint against five youth. We came to know that all them who were speaking Gujarati were from nearby Galanda village. We have checked CCTV cameras of the company and found that the victim was beaten up by five youth. We have launched a search for them.”

A contractor with the company told The Indian Express, “I was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident happened. I returned to Dahej from Mumbai today (Monday) afternoon and I am trying to get information about the incident. I met Faisal and will verify it with the other people working in the unit. When the incident took place there were 70 people working in the firm. At present, it is difficult to say anything about the incident. Police are investigating.”

...
Tags: assault, muslim man
Location: India, Gujarat, Bharuch (Broach)


Latest From Nation

Earlier today, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was introduced in Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: ANI)

'YSRCP will vote against Triple Talaq bill,' says Vijay Sai Reddy

The DMK leader also insisted on the AIADMK government to question the centre's move and warned of protests if BJP continues to use the

DMK President MK Stalin blames BJP of using NIA for political advantages

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma after meeting the survivor at IGMY hospital in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: Deputy CM meets survivor, state demands CBI probe

Ratul Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt (HPP) Ltd, is already under scanner of the tax department and the Enforcement Directorate on charges of tax evasion and money laundering. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath's nephew gets tangled in 254cr worth 'benami' equity, VVIP chopper scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
 

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

Historian Sohail Hashmi welcomed the move but said the government should strive to keep monuments open around the clock. (Photo: Instagram)
 

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

There were abundant quantities of urea, chemicals, glucose, shampoo, refined oil and hydrogen peroxide on the plant premises, but what was missing was real milk, he added. (Representational Image)
 

When we are together, the world ceases to exist: Anushka feels after marrying Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
 

‘Stop posting videos on TikTok’: Gujarat DGP warns cops

In a circular, Jha said all the policemen and officers must not indulge in any act that would attract public criticism and tarnish the image of a 'disciplined police force'. (Representational Image)
 

‘My name is Thor’: Canadian man uses fake ID to buy marijuana

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

‘People threatened me’: Unnao survivor’s letter to CJI days before accident

She had also accused the BJP MLA of using his political influence to harass her and her family even while he was in jail. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: Deputy CM meets survivor, state demands CBI probe

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma after meeting the survivor at IGMY hospital in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

Kidnappers ask for 3 cr ransom from Hyd businessman, releases after getting 1 cr

A businessman was kidnapped by some unidentified assailants on Monday night from his office in Domalguda here and released after paying 1 crore ransom, the police said. (Representational Image)

Mayawati accuses BJP of shielding 'gang-rape' accused

The state police have registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra gang cheats in pretext of selling rice puller, magical attractor; arrested

The police team led by CCS SI Mohammad Habib Basha and Machilipatnam SI Rajesh arrested the gang from Machilipatnam railway station. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham