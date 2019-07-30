Andhra gang loots by selling 'rice pulling' machine, magical attractor, arrested

The police team led by CCS SI Mohammad Habib Basha and Machilipatnam SI Rajesh arrested the gang from Machilipatnam railway station. (Photo: Representational)

Krishna: Machilipatnam Central Crime Station (CCS) police has arrested a gang of ten persons involved in cheating people in the name of 'rice pulling'.

The police team led by CCS SI Mohammad Habib Basha and Machilipatnam SI Rajesh arrested the gang from Machilipatnam railway station.

Apart from cheating people on the pretext of selling the 'rice-puller' machine, purpotedly a device that has magical powers that can attract things towards it, the gang is also involved in stealing gold ornaments.

The gang is also accused of having stolen the golden "kalash" from Shiva temple in Choutapalli village in the limits of Gudivada rural Police station.

All ten accused have been sent to judicial custody.