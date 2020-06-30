Bengaluru father rapes daughter after giving her sleeping pill

Bengaluru: Bellandur police has arrested a man on charges of raping his own daughter. The 19-year-old daughter is born to the first wife of the accused, 41-year-old Rakesh. The first wife, it is learnt, is living separately from the accused.

According to police, the victim had come to his place where he lived with his second wife and daughter a month back. She developed cold and cough three days back. She informed this to her dad since they are considered as symptoms of coronavirus.

The accused gave her a tablet to treat the illness, which turned out to be a sleeping pill. The victim stated that she slept after swallowing the tablet and woke up in the morning to find out that her father had raped her.

Though the victim had complained about the incident to her stepmother who was at home, it fell to deaf ears. She then shared the incident with her friend and lodged a complaint against the accused.