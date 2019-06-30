Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 30 Jun 2019 Nurse in Jodhpur&rsq ...
Nation, Crime

Nurse in Jodhpur’s AIIMS commit suicide, sets herself on fire in a locked room; dies

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 9:10 am IST
A passerby informed the hospital staff that fumes were coming out of a room on the third floor of the building.
Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Jodhpur: A woman nursing staff of Jodhpur's AIIMS Hospital allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire, Additional Police Commissioner (ADC) Chain Singh Mahecha said.

"At around 8:30 pm police got information that a woman has tried to set herself on fire at the AIIMS hospital. The police verified the claims by visiting the spot and found the body of the female on the third floor of the building in a room near the operation theatre," Mahecha told reporters in Jodhpur.

 

"She was identified as Biju Punoj, hailing from Kerala and was employed in the hospital since the past two years," Mahecha said.

A passerby informed the hospital staff that fumes were coming out of a room on the third floor of the building. The administration then sent its fire officer to verify the claims.

The woman had shut the doors of the room from the inside before the incident. Her body was found after the fire officer forcibly opened the door, following which the police was informed about the incident.

The woman's roommate has alleged that Biju Punoj was suffering from depression over family issues.

Police suspect she used a plastic bottle to carry inflammable material inside the hospital room.

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway.

...
Tags: aiims, nurse, woman, dead, suicide
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He also urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn the decision. (Photo: File)

Chacko wants Rahul to overturn Sheila Dikshit's move to dissolve block committees

A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI)

TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state. (Photo: File)

To curb crime rate, district level teams will be formed: Yogi on Priyanka’s comments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone design leaked

The iPhone features a cut-out for the front-facing camera, a similar move to what Samsung has done with its Galaxy S10+.
 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Three-month community service for raping 5-year old

Asked why the case was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board rather than the child-friendly POCSO court which sent the convict to life imprisonment, an expert said it was a matter of jurisdiction.

Hyderabad: Woman takes lift, abused

Based on the complaint filed by the 18-year-old, the police analysed the CCTV footage and traced Salman. He was booked under Sections 354 (A) and (D) of the IPC and arrested on Saturday.

16-yr-old Muslim boy thrashed in Kanpur for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men here for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

22-yr-old man stabs girl, slits his throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in MP, arrested

A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham