17-yr-old girl cycling back from school raped by 3 men in Bihar, one suspect held

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 30, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 10:49 am IST
On Friday afternoon, the girl was headed home on a cycle when the suspects stopped her and dragged her into a car.
The girl was roughly 4-5km away from home when she was attacked, the official said, adding that she informed her parents using the mobile phone of a passerby at the spot where had been thrown out. (Representational Image)
Patna: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly accosted while she was returning from school on Friday and raped by three men in a car in Bihar’s Saran district, reported Hindustan Times.

One suspect was arrested and two others are yet to be traced, the police said.

 

On Friday afternoon, the girl was headed home on a cycle when the suspects stopped her and dragged her into a car. She was thrown out on Basant Road and the condition of the girl was described as serious.

A police official said the men were in an i10 car.

The girl was roughly 4-5km away from home when she was attacked, the official said, adding that she informed her parents using the mobile phone of a passerby at the spot where had been thrown out.

The SP said that the case was under the jurisdiction of the Bheldi police station, and the girl had been taken for a medical examination. There were five people in the vehicle, and the alleged rape is believed to have been carried out by three, he added.

Tags: crime, crime against minor, rape, gangrape
Location: India, Bihar


