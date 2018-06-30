search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

45-yr-old Delhi woman stripped, thrashed for trying to stop attack on landlady

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 9:15 am IST
New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and beaten up by her landlady's family members after she tired to stop them from attacking the latter, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Palam area.

 

A video had gone viral on social media where the victim was seen walking with her clothes torn and bruises all over her body.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, on Wednesday night, the landlady's son and her daughter-in-law were beating her. When the woman tried to intervene, they thrashed her also.

When she started to run, they chased her and tore her clothes, the woman said in her complaint.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

According to the police, the landlady had ousted her son and daughter-in-law from her house.

The son used to visit the landlady but his wife was not allowed to enter the house, they added.

Tags: delhi crime, woman stripped, woman thrashed, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




