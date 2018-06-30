BJP leader asks Mandsaur rape victim's kin to thank party MP

Bhopal: A BJP legislator of Madhya Pradesh on Friday left his party red faced by asking the parents of the minor girl who was brutally gang raped in her home town of Mandsaur three days ago and currently battling for her life in the hospital, to express thanks to the local BJP MP for visiting them.

The ruling party legislator Sudarshan Gupta was caught on camera advising the parents of the gang rape victim in MY Hospital in Indore where she was admitted, to thank local party MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them. The parents were seen nodding their heads with folded hands.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur police on Friday arrested the second accused, identified as Asif, in the incident. The other accused, Irfan, who was arrested on Wednesday. "Such demons do not deserve to live on this earth. They must be hanged to death," MP Chief Minister Shivraj said.