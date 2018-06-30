search on deccanchronicle.com
18-yr-old girl injured in acid attack in Kerala; culprit arrested

The incident took place on a train at Kottarakkara railway station in Kerala’s southern district of Kollam.
Kollam: An 18-year-old girl has suffered serious burns to one side of her body in an acid attack by her ex-classmate. The incident took place on a train at Kottarakkara railway station in Kerala’s southern district of Kollam.

The girl, who suffered nearly 35 per cent burns, was taken to the local Government hospital. She was then referred to the burns unit at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

 

A passenger seated beside her was also injured in the attack.

The police said the attack took place aboard the Edamon–Guruvayur passenger train at Kottarakara railway station around 1:45 pm on Saturday as the girl was on her way back home in Punalur after attending classes at a career coaching centre.

Fellow passengers overpowered the attacker, Arun, 18, who was an ex-classmate of her’s hailing from Punalur. The other passengers also pulled the chain and handed the culprit over to the Kottarakara police.

Kottarakkara police told Deccan Chronicle that the boy and the girl had been classmates at Punalur Government Higher Secondary School and were said to be in a relationship. But there was some estrangement between them during the past fortnight, which apparently led to the attack.

