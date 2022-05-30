Woman invited to aide’s house, abused

The Gachibowli police said they had arrested the six accused. (Representational Image/ DC)

HYDERABAD: A woman was allegedly assaulted by six persons, after she was invited to a residence by another woman in Sriramnagar even as her unsuspecting parents were waiting outside the house.

The Gachibowli police said they had arrested the six accused: Gayathri; Pridvi Vishnu Vardhan, 22, a student; Ulsala Manoj Kumar, 22; Syed. Masthan, 25; Sheik Muzahid, 25, a plumber; and Sheik Moul Ali, 32, an autorickshaw driver.

“The victim befriended Gayathri’s husband, Srikanth, 32, during their online coaching for civil services and stayed with the couple from October 2021 to February 2022,” the police said.

On Thursday, Gayathri called the victim to her residence at 3 pm.

When she went with her parents, police said, “Gayathri asked her parents to stay outside took the victim inside, claiming that they wanted to have a private discussion.”

“Once the victim entered the house, Gayathri and the others tied her legs and hands, gagged her with a piece of cloth and misbehaved with her and outraged her modesty. Gayathri also severely assaulted her. When the victim’s parents who suspected something amiss raised a hue and cry, the accused fled the scene,” said the police.