‘Friendly’ cops seen lenient to criminals

At least three cases of murders or brutal attacks, including the Kanchanbagh murder, have been reported in the city this month. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: City dwellers are a worried lot about the spate of brutal attacks and murders taking place in public view of late. While some people said that police should ditch their “people-friendly” attitude to instil fear among criminals, activists called for convicts in jails to be counselled to mend their ways.

“The system of counselling the accused should happen properly. You cannot simply arrest them, send them out on bail and expect them to ‘reform’. Proper systems must be put in place to expect some change. We have seen cases of murderers being incarcerated, released and again, committing murders. The prime example would be of serial killer Yerukali Srinu, who was arrested multiple times for murdering 17 women,” said Mamta Rajkumar, a social activist.

Rajesh Sahoo, another activist, said, “The menace in the society caused by such miscreants is bringing a bad name to the brand of Hyderabad. The city police should act strictly and ensure that there is a certain fear among the public. In a recent murder at Kanchanbagh, the attacker did not even bother covering his face.”

At least three cases of murders or brutal attacks, including the Kanchanbagh murder, have been reported in the city this month.

In the most recent case, a 45-year-old woman was brutally attacked in broad daylight by her stalker in Kanchanbagh on Friday afternoon.

The victim’s family alleged that the accused, Habeeb, had been harassing the victim for over a year. Despite complaining to the police, he was detained for a short while but let go later, they said.

In the week before last, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Begum Bazaar by relatives of his wife, as the couple had married against the family’s wishes. Six persons, including a juvenile boy, were taken into custody by Inayat Gunj police. The state human rights commission had also sought a report on the murder of the 20-year-old, identified as Neeraj Panwar.

On May 5, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in public view in Saroornagar by two persons from his wife’s family, as the two were from different faiths and had married against the family’s wishes.