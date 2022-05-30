Cricket betting racket busted, Rs.10.3 lakhs seized

The racket was going on for over a year, said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi. (Facebook)

Hanamkonda: A cricket betting racket was busted and five members, including a bookie, were arrested in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Five cell phones and `10.3 lakh were also seized, the Mamnoor police said.

The accused were identified as Keerthi Yashwanth (23), the bookie, Annamaneni Sravan (27), Palakurthi Mahesh Goud (22), Puramani Pavan (21) and Palakurthy Suresh Goud (19), all residents of Chennaram village in Wardhannapet mandal.

Addressing a press briefing, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said that Yashwanth started a betting racket through apps available on Google Play Store. With the help of the other accused, he received bets through UPI apps. The racket was going on for over a year, Joshi said.

The police were tipped off about the group’s operations, following which the task force and Mamnoor police nabbed them.