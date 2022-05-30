Nation Crime 30 May 2022 Cricket betting rack ...
Nation, Crime

Cricket betting racket busted, Rs.10.3 lakhs seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
The police were tipped off about the group’s operations, following which the task force and Mamnoor police nabbed them
The racket was going on for over a year, said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi. (Facebook)
 The racket was going on for over a year, said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi. (Facebook)

Hanamkonda: A cricket betting racket was busted and five members, including a bookie, were arrested in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Five cell phones and `10.3 lakh were also seized, the Mamnoor police said.

The accused were identified as Keerthi Yashwanth (23), the bookie, Annamaneni Sravan (27), Palakurthi Mahesh Goud (22), Puramani Pavan (21) and Palakurthy Suresh Goud (19), all residents of Chennaram village in Wardhannapet mandal.

 

Addressing a press briefing, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said that Yashwanth started a betting racket through apps available on Google Play Store. With the help of the other accused, he received bets through UPI apps. The racket was going on for over a year, Joshi said.

The police were tipped off about the group’s operations, following which the task force and Mamnoor police nabbed them.

...
Tags: betting case, cricket betting gang
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Kasthuri Aadisaravanan, District Child Protection Officer, said that police would take stringent action as per law to prevent child marriages in the future. (Representational image)

Police book man, parents for child marriage in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Monthly stipend, other benefits for children who lost parents to COVID

The Gachibowli police said they had arrested the six accused. (Representational Image/ DC)

Woman invited to aide’s house, abused

At least three cases of murders or brutal attacks, including the Kanchanbagh murder, have been reported in the city this month. (Representational image)

‘Friendly’ cops seen lenient to criminals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

19 held for rioting in Srinagar after Yasin Malik sentencing

Armed security personnel stand guard during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Woman invited to aide’s house, abused

The Gachibowli police said they had arrested the six accused. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vizag cops to keep tabs on toy guns

These criminals mostly use these guns during the dark hours to convince the victims that they were real guns. (Representational image: DC)

Easy access to ganja reason behind increase in crimes

Easy availability of drugs, cannabis and lack of surveillance in secluded areas are cited are the main reasons for the spurt in criminal activities. (Representational image: DC)

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->