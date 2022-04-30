RJY- YSRC Sarpach murdered: Followers attack Gopalapuram MLA

The followers of the Sarpanch in the village expressed anger over the MLA and accused him of encouraging rivals in the party. (Photo by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Tension prevailed in G.Kothapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru District as Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao (YSRC) was attacked, when he was going to visit the family members of a sarpanch of G.Kothapalli (YSRC), who was murdered on Saturday morning.

The Sarpanch Ganji Prasad was hacked to death on Saturday, allegedly by the rival groups in the party.

The MLA Mr Venkatrao went to the village to console the family members.

Meanwhile, the followers of the Sarpanch in the village expressed anger over the MLA and accused him of encouraging rivals in the party. They questioned the MLA how he could come to the village and some of the villagers bashed him severely and pelted stones at him.

The police rescued the MLA and admitted him to hospital. A villager's hand was cut off during the clashes. The police said that special forces have been sent to the G.Kothapalli village to maintain law and order situation. Security has been beefed up for the MLA by deploying a 10-member police team headed by a Circle Inspector.