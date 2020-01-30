Nation Crime 30 Jan 2020 Samatha gangrape cas ...
Nation, Crime

Samatha gangrape case: Telangana court awards death penalty to 3

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2020, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 8:58 pm IST
The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a woman in Asifabad district on November 24, 2019
Representational image (ANI photo)
 Representational image (ANI photo)

A special court in Telangana on Thursday awarded death sentence to three persons in connection with the Samatha gang-rape and murder case.

"Today the special court has awarded death sentence to the three accused — Shaik Baba, Shaik Shaobuddin and Shaik Maqdoom in Samatha case," Malla Reddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Komaran Bheem Asifabad told ANI here.

 

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a woman in Asifabad district on November 24, 2019, after she was dragged into the forest area by the three convicts.

Soon afterwards, the accused in the matter were arrested and sent to judicial custody.
The district police had filed a charge-sheet in the case on December 14, 2019, in the special court formed by the Telangana government for the trail of Samatha rape and murder case.

...
Tags: adilabad district, samatha gangrape, samatha rape verdict, adilabad rape judgement
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


