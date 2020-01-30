Nation Crime 30 Jan 2020 Gunman opens fire at ...
Nation, Crime

Gunman opens fire at CAA protesters near Jamia, student hurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
The police later overpowered the gunman and arrested him
The injured student being taken to the hospital. (Twitter image)
 The injured student being taken to the hospital. (Twitter image)

A student of the Jamia Milia Islamia University was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at anti-CAA protesters nea the campus in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Fear gripped the place after the incident with panic-stricken protesters running for cover.

In a video that has gone viral, a man sporting a jacket is seen walking on the high-security road. He then opens fire shouting 'Yeh lo aazadi (here's your freedom) addressing the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

 

The police arrested him later. The injured student has been identified as Shadaab and being treated at the AIIMS.

This is the the first such incident in the capital city during more than a month of demonstrations.

Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them.

“The police stood nearby,” Ahmed Zahir, a witness said.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and traffic diverted.

...
Tags: jamia islamia university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea for stay on execution

Representational image

Kerala confirms first case of Coronavirus, Wuhan student treated in Isloation ward

Representational image (ANI photo)

Two Nirbhaya convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on execution

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Who is Modi to ask us to prove citizenship: Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea for stay on execution

Supreme Court of India

Two Nirbhaya convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on execution

Representational image (ANI photo)

Panchkula Ashram seer accused of raping minor girls

Representational image

SC to hear curative petition of Nirbhaya convict today

Supreme Court Of India (ANI photo)

2 Telangana men dupe 6 women with fake visa documents, held

Syed Kareem and Shaik Abdul Javeed (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham