Gunman opens fire at CAA protesters near Jamia, student hurt

The injured student being taken to the hospital. (Twitter image)

A student of the Jamia Milia Islamia University was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at anti-CAA protesters nea the campus in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Fear gripped the place after the incident with panic-stricken protesters running for cover.

In a video that has gone viral, a man sporting a jacket is seen walking on the high-security road. He then opens fire shouting 'Yeh lo aazadi (here's your freedom) addressing the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The police arrested him later. The injured student has been identified as Shadaab and being treated at the AIIMS.

This is the the first such incident in the capital city during more than a month of demonstrations.

Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them.

“The police stood nearby,” Ahmed Zahir, a witness said.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and traffic diverted.