UP: Police inspector, 3 journalists arrested from Noida over bribery, extortion case

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Police inspector, Manoj Pant, was arrested on charges of accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a call centre in Noida’s Sector 20.
 According to charges, the accused were arrested for extorting money from call centre owner for removing his name from an FIR, which was registered against him in November last year. (Representational image)

Noida: A police inspector from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was arrested and later suspended from duty on Tuesday in connection with an extortion case. Three journalists were also arrested after an operation to trap the accused was launched on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Sector 20 police station of Noida. The police inspector, identified as Manoj Pant, was arrested on charges of accepting the bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a call centre in the area.

 

The police inspector, identified as SHO (Station House Officer) of Sector 20 Manoj Pant, was arrested on charges of accepting the bribe of Rs. 8 lakh from a call centre in the area.

The journalists were identified as Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal and Raman Thakur.

According to the charges, the accused were arrested for extorting money from a call centre owner for removing his name from an FIR, which was registered against him in November last year.

A Mercedes car was also seized from one of the journalists, which prima facie, seems to be associated with some criminal activity.

The amount, Rs 8 lakh, along with one pistol .32 calibre was also recovered from their possession.

While all the four accused were arrested, additional SHO Jaiveer Singh was suspended in the case.

