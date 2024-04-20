3 Techies Arrested for Selling IPL Tickets in Black

Hyderabad: Three software professionals have been arrested by the Cyberabad SOT police for illegally selling IPL tickets in black market at Kondapur.

They were selling tickets of the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match at an inflated price ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 each. The accused were identified as Somtoori Madhubabu, Matthew Rodricks and Nijanthan Elangovan, all aged between 25 and 30 and working in the software industry.

The police have seized three mobile phones and 15 tickets from them. Each ticket was being sold illegally for prices higher than the official price. The Madhapur police have registered a case against them and investigation is underway.