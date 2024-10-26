 Top
3 of family killed in car-pickup truck collision in Rajasthan

PTI
26 Oct 2024 5:55 AM GMT
3 of family killed in car-pickup truck collision in Rajasthan
Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Saturday

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near a bus stand on the National Highway 911, a police officer said. The driver of the car, Prabhu, 40, his father Omprakash, 65, and cousin Balbir, 45, died on the spot, the officer said. The car was overtaking a tractor-trolley when it collided with the pickup truck, he said.


PTI
PTI
