3 of family killed in car-pickup truck collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near a bus stand on the National Highway 911, a police officer said. The driver of the car, Prabhu, 40, his father Omprakash, 65, and cousin Balbir, 45, died on the spot, the officer said. The car was overtaking a tractor-trolley when it collided with the pickup truck, he said.