3 die as auto rams into idle vehicle

Hyderabad: Three persons including a two-year-old girl died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which victims were travelling rammed into a parked vehicle on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway in Suryapet town on Thursday.

According to police, as many as 14 passengers were travelling by an autorickshaw on Thursday in Suryapet town. As it reached the bus stop, the driver failed to notice a parked vehicle and rammed in to the its rear side.

The deceased were identified as P. Saritha, 41, teacher, Runawath Rukkamma, 63, resident of laxmi Thanda of Suryapet mandal and a two-year-old girl.

While Saritha died on the spot and Rukkamma and the girl died while shifting to hospital.

The Suryapet police registered a case against the autorickshaw driver for negligent driving causing death and shifted bodies to area hospital for postmortem.