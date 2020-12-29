Nation Crime 29 Dec 2020 Operation P- Hunt: K ...
Operation P- Hunt: Kerala police nab 41 persons including doctor, IT professionals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 9:21 am IST
ADGP Manoj Abraham who supervised the entire operation code named as P-Hunt, said that 339 cases were registered across the state
 Many of the persons taken into custody are suspected to be having links with child traffickers. (Representional Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police arrested 41 persons during its state wide special drive against child pornography.

The arrested persons include doctors and IT professionals. Many of the persons taken into custody are suspected to be having links with child traffickers.

 

ADGP Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Kerala Police’s cyber security wing Cyberdom,  who supervised the entire operation code named as P-Hunt on Sunday, said that 339 cases were registered across the state. The arrested persons were booked under the IT Act and POCSO Act. Computers and IT gadgets were seized from them.

According to Mr Abraham, the police had received reliable information through its sources about people circulating abusive materials of children between the ages 6 and 15 years of age on social media.

The modus operandi of the arrested persons was to circulate child pornography through WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The IT experts of police had employed specialized software to collect the IP addresses of  the computers used by the arrested persons.

 

More than 300 police personnel were involved in the raids carried out across 590 locations in the backdrop of increasing incidence of childprnogrpahy during and lockdown period.

According to Kerala police, more than 500 cases have been registered and 428 persons arrested in the state in connection as part of the dieve against child pornography. This was the third such operation in the state and the police has decided to intensify their operation against child pornography in the coming days.

Tags: it professionals, cyber police, child pornography, operation p-hunt, kerala cyberdom, adgp manoj abraham
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


