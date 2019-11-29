Nation Crime 29 Nov 2019 Uttarakhand man sets ...
Uttarakhand man sets train coach on fire after being denied ID card: Police

Police is conducting further investigation in the matter and finding out whether the accused has any criminal record.
A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Haridwar: A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

"My ID card was not being issued, so I set the coach on fire and tore seat covers of the train," the accused said.

 

Police is conducting further investigation in the matter and finding out whether the accused has any criminal record.

"He was miffed with the fact that his ID card was not being issued so he did these things. We are conducting further investigation to see if he has any criminal records," said Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP GRP (Government Railway Police), Haridwar.

 

...
