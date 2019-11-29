Nation Crime 29 Nov 2019 25-year-old Ranchi l ...
Nation, Crime

25-year-old Ranchi law student abducted at gungpoint, gangraped, 12 arrested: Police

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 11:48 am IST
The accused have been arrested in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha.
A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)
 A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Ranchi: A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday.

According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a male friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts, a police statement issued here said. Some men overpowered the woman's friend and abducted her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her, the complainant said.

 

The accused have been arrested in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha. They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, the statement said.

A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused, it added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rape, ranchi, gangrape, police, arrest
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Latest From Nation

Sule is a three-time MP from Baramati in Pune district, the bastion of the Pawars. (Photo: PTI)

Supriya Sule 'rightful heir' to Sharad Pawar's 'great' legacy, says Milind Deora

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

4 arrested for death of Hyderabad veterinarian, cops suspect rape

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

However, in a survey conducted by the News18 reveals that nearly 17 per cent or 44 out of 260 candidates contesting in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including murder, attempt to murder and rape, in their self-sworn affidavits. (Representational Image)

Criminal candidates: 44 of 260 in J'khand polls face serious offences including rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Uttarakhand man sets train coach on fire after being denied ID card: Police

A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

After husband gives triple talaq to Rajasthan woman, in-laws rape her

A woman in Rajasthan has alleged that she was raped by her father-in-law and another relative, while her husband pronounced ''talaq'' to her thrice, all in the same day. (Representational Image)

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2 crore in Chennai airport

Similarly, airport customs on Sunday morning seized Rs 6.5 lakh worth Saudi and Oman Riyals from Syed Ahamed (52) of Madurai, who was bound for Dubai by Indigo Airlines.

6 people convicted by NIA court in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. (Photo: File)

16-year-old UP girl raped, set ablaze by neighbour: Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham